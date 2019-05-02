Donald “Don” Carr, 66, lifelong resident of Earlsboro, passed from this life Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 10, and continue through service time.

Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at Evangelistic Center Church with Reverend James Grayson with Israel Chapel in Spencer, Oklahoma, officiating. Burial will follow at Earlsboro Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

