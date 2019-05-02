Shawnee Planning Commissioners put their stamp of approval on two projects on their agenda Wednesday. The items, a rezone and a preliminary and final plat request, will go before Shawnee City Commissioners May 6.

The rezone is for 4011 N. Kickapoo, applied for by Nelmon Brauning. She is requesting a rezone from R-1 to C-3 for the 0.42-acre property, which is intended to be used for commercial retail development.

Plat approval for The Grove Retirement Homes has been a pending item on the planning department's books for many months now.

City Planner Rebecca Blaine said The Grove plat requests already had been approved by City Commissioners in the fall — based on whether conditions were met. Apparently the required conditions were cause for some struggle, as The Grove project had to work its way back through the planning process again.

“The way our ordinances are written, all the infrastructure has to be developed and accepted prior to the filing of the final plat,” she said. “And I believe their intentions were to do that in two phases — and that was not what was requested on the plat or what was adhered by ordinance.”

Applicant Crafton Tull & Associates' new set of plans — reworking the utilities infrastructure — has finally met conditions and earned support by planning commissioners.

Project Manager Chris Gray is proposing a 150-unit multi-family unit community, to be divided into 4-6 unit facilities, according to submitted documents. The 20-acre site is just north of MacArthur along Union, near Shawnee Middle School.

Both planning items are now tentatively scheduled to be heard before Shawnee City Commissioners May 6. The meeting — scheduled earlier than usual — is set to begin at 3 p.m. Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

Watch for updates.