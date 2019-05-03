Hymn Sing in Grove

Gerald Wolfe's Gospel Music Hymn Sing will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at Grove's First Baptist Church, Grove.

Tickets are $20 in advance for reserved seating, or $15 for advance general seating. Students 16 and under are free. Tickets on the day of the event are $25 and $20, respectively.

An offering will be taken for the Gospel Music Hymn Sing Foundation. For more information persons interested may call 417-236-9090 or 918-786-4419. The church is located at 501 East 13th Street Grove.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 9 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Taste of Grace

Taste Of Grace, a free soup outreach ministry, organized by members of Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday, at the church.

The event is designed to provide soup to anyone, no questions asked. No preaching, just "made from scratch soup."

The church is located 400 South Main, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-4063.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.