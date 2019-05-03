WASHINGTON — Meeker, by virtue of going 1-1 Thursday, remained alive at a Class 3A regional.

The Bulldogs knocked off Kellyville 5-2 in their opener before dropping a 5-4 decision to Washington.

Meeker never trailed Kellyville after Jacob Martin slugged a two-run home run on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the first inning.

The Bulldogs added three runs in the third and pitcher Cade Patterson was equal to the task. Patterson went all seven innings , allowing six hits, striking out three and walking two. Conner Smith had a solo home run for Kelllyville.

Patterson threw 91 pitches, 55 being strikes. He had 18 first-pitch strikes out of 28 batters. Caleb Chapman singled and drove in three runs.

Washington was sailing along with a 5-0 lead entering the seventh inning, but Meeker collected four walks, a wild pitch and Kade Brewster’s run-scoring single to center, the latter making it 5-4. A groundout ended the game.

Brewster’s single was Meeker’s only hit of the game. Washington finished with seven hits as Devin Orr notched a three-run home run in the third inning after teammate Nick Andrews posted a solo HR in the second inning.

Andrews, who went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, didn’t permit a hit and fanned seven.

Meeker employed three hurlers, none of whom lasted longer than 2 2/3 innings. Starter Budgie Cameron was followed by Raceton Sedlacek and Martin. Meeker’s first game started three hours later than scheduled because of wet grounds.

Meeker, 20-9, must win three games to advance to state. The Bulldogs will begin that quest at 4 p.m. Friday versus the Kellyville-Perry winner.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.