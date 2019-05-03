NORMAN — When it comes to success, one team has consistently been associated this season with the term: the Plainview Lady Indians golf team.

NORMAN — When it comes to success, one team has consistently been associated this season with the term: the Plainview Lady Indians golf team.

Thursday afternoon, they cemented not just their success, but a dynasty.

For the third straight year, the Plainview Lady Indians stood atop the mountain in girls golf, this time winning the Class 3A state championship with a team score of 582, ahead of second placed Purcell at the Westwood Park Golf Course in Norman.

The title is the fourth in program history for the Lady Indians, and their third since 2007, as they had won the Class 4A state title the previous two seasons.

“First of all, my two seniors (Hallie Schultz and Adeline Norton), I’ve had them since their freshman year, so it’s very special to have been with them all four years and to finish it off with three state titles,” Plainview coach Taylor Howard said. “The chemistry this season has been amazing, and we’ve had so much fun as a team. All of these girls deserve this state title after all the work they have put in this season.”

“Each tournament these girls were competing with themselves,” Howard added. “For some reason, these girls are highly motivated, and I don’t have to say much to them. They stay out at the course until dark and are there so early in the morning. They always want to be better no matter what.”

Plainview landed four golfers in the top-10 of the individual standings, with Reagan Chaney claiming the individual state championship with a 136, with Adeline Norton earning All-State honors thanks to a third place finish at 144.

“I’m giving all the glory to God for this accomplishment,” Chaney said about her individual state title. “It feels pretty crazy to believe that we’ve won three straight state championships. This is only going to motivate me to work harder for next season and make sure we keep winning.”

The moment was also just as sweet for Norton.

“It’s awesome to know we’ve started something,” she said. “I have all the confidence in the world that these girls who are coming back are going to do this again next year. Our team was so good, and we knew we were going to be good. We stayed motivated because we were always pushing each other individually.”

“We’ve definitely become friends as teammates,” Norton added. “There’s always something crazy going on with us. It sounds pretty good to hear that no one has been better than us the last three years. Especially in golf when things are so up and down, we’ve done something special.”

Hallie Schultz tied for fourth overall, but was beaten on a playoff hole as she finished at 149.

“Whenever I came into high school, I never pictured anything like this happening,” Schultz said.

“I never thought I’d have the bonds that I have with these girls, and winning three titles is amazing. Coach (Taylor) Howard always keeps us practicing and always has our best interests in mind. As a team we’re always together and bonding with one another. Everyone did everything together, and golf was just another part of it for us. I couldn’t be happier with the way things have ended for us.”

Lindyn Ross finished 10th overall with a 154, with Carrie Hutchings at 157.

Dickson’s Lady Comets finished third overall with a 684, while Lone Grove totaled 689 as a team.

Maisie Liddell capped off a stellar senior year with a ninth place finish in the individual standings with a 153 total score after shooting a 73 on the second day, with Parker Garrett at 159, Baylie Hughes at 187, Brylie Dewitt at 190, and Camie McGahey at 205.

Lone Grove was led by Madison Anderson with a 164, with Megan Biber at 165, Shelby Delano at 177, Paige Anderson at 183, and Ashley Brown at 256.

Sulphur’s Jordan Goodman finished with a two-day total of 181, as the Lady Bulldogs were crowned State Academic Champions along with the Marlow Lady Outlaws, as both teams each carried 4.0 GPA’s.