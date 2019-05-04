Weldon and Barbara (Stone) Cantrell are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

They were married May 9, 1959, in Shawnee. They had three children: Jackie, Timothy and Elizabeth. They have three grandchildren, Jason Minney, Bobby Cantrell, and Mark Cantrell, and six great-grandchildren, Mavis, Perrish, Lily, Michael, Nathan, and Sarah.

Weldon retired from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after 20 years. He also retired as Pottawatomie County sheriff in 2002. Barbara retired from Shawnee Public Schools in 2004.

There will be a come-and-go reception from 2 to 4 p.m., May 5, 2019, at Wallace Avenue Baptist Church, 601 W. Wallace in Shawnee.

They have requested no gifts, but would love for friends to come by and celebrate with them.