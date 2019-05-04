Merle Edgar “Bud” Sturm was born on June 24, 1950, and passed away on May 1, 2019, at the age of 68 with this best friend, Maggie, by his side.

Bud was a kind soul who maintained relationships with friends and peers from high school, college and his work in Hayes and Osborne, Kansas. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a Master of Social Work. He practiced his area of expertise in the Hayes and Osborne High Plains Mental Health Centers.

After returning to Oklahoma he continued to work in the same field with a focus on seeing to the needs of nursing home residents for whom he felt great compassion and caring. Bud spent his years of retirement in Shawnee during which he cared for his Mother, Jo Ellen who lived with him until the time of her death in September 2013. After his mother’s death Bud found more dear friends at the VFW in Shawnee sharpening his pool playing skills.

In addition to his Mother, Bud was preceded in death by his father, Merle Edgar Sturm, November 1967 and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family.

He is survived by his sister Debbie Coleman, Joe Coleman and double cousins Sue Drake and Bruce (B.C.) Smith and their families as well as cousins Rhonda Balsey and Lyndell Warren.

Bud’s memorial service will be on Tuesday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home followed by a gathering at the Shawnee VFW. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Shawnee VFW.

