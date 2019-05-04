Shirley Colene Crow Ryan passed Monday, April 22, 2019. She has joined her beloved husband, Gary Wayne Ryan, in heaven. Gary passed Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

Shirley was born July 10, 1937, in Shawnee, to Weber and Thelma Crow. She worked and retired from Southwestern Bell. After retirement, she regularly volunteered at Edmond Hospital and was involved with her local sorority friends. .

Gary was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Fitztown, Oklahoma, to William and Mabel Ryan. His career was in sales for the Freightliner Corporation, Iveco Engines and Hatz Diesel.

They both attended Shawnee High School keeping many friends over their lifetime. They met at Vans Pig Stand in Shawnee and married on June 22, 1962, at the Rock Creek Baptist Church in Shawnee. They chose Edmond, Oklahoma, as their home and were members of the Waterloo Baptist Church in Edmond, for over 30 years with Gary serving as a Deacon and Shirley always volunteering and ready to help others. Both loved their church, family, friends and an adventurous, wonderful life together, but above all, loved their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

They are preceded in death by their daughter, Becky Ryan who passed on July 18, 2008; Shirley’s parents, Weber and Thelma Crow; Shirley’s brothers, Bunt and Raymond Crow; Shirley’s sisters, Venita Alley and Dorothy Houchin; Gary’s parents, William and Mabel Ryan; Gary’s brother, Charles Ryan, and Gary’s sister, Billie Jean McFeely.

Shirley and Gary are survived by their son, Bruce Ryan and daughter-in-law, Chris; Gary’s sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Gene Stryiewski; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A time for reflection for both Gary and Shirley will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A joint Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11.