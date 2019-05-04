Wilma Lee Cockman, 84, of McLoud, Oklahoma, passed from this life to her reward in Heaven on April 30, 2019, in McLoud. She was born July 21, 1934 in Comanche, Oklahoma, to Lee Cruce and Zada Elsie (Doss) Welch. She was employed as a hospital admissions clerk at Shawnee Medical Center for 20 years.

She enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially Thunder basketball, OU football and any sports or other activities in which her grandchildren were participating.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, L. C. and Elsie Welch, a son; Michael Cockman two brothers, Clyde and Charles Welch and a sister, Naomi Lauback.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl and husband Tino Castorena of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Cathy Hammons of McLoud; a sister Reba Crosswell of Azle, Texas; two granddaughters, Casci and Justin Schafer of McLoud and Mika Hicklin and Aaron Laster of McLoud; two grandsons, Cody Hammons of Oklahoma City and Jonathan Hammons of McLoud; three great-granddaughters, Jasci Schafer of McLoud, Miley Hicklin of McLoud and Lexy Castorena of Claremore; four great-grandsons, Castin Schafer of McLoud, Zayden Laster of McLoud and Caden and Colton Castorena of Claremore; special friends Rick, Delisa and Dawson Schafer of McLoud and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Shawnee under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah.

Condolences and tributes may be posted on the funeral home web-site www.asasmith.net.