Shawnee City Commissioners meet three hours earlier than usual Monday, since some complex, if not impassioned, topics will be up for their consideration. Recent recommendations — or denials — by the Contract Review Committee have left some agencies perplexed and concerned by a potential lack of funding for the next year if commissioners follow suit in their vote.

While groups like Shawnee Forward, Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency/Central Oklahoma Transit System (COCAA/COTS) and Safe Events For Families (SEFF) again received a nod from the review committee, other typically-awarded groups did not.

The Historic Shawnee Alliance (HSA), the Shawnee Senior Center and Visit Shawnee Inc. (VSI) have failed to gain support from the review committee for next year.

Also, whether it's related to the city's determination to award contracts or not, residents should finally hear details in an extended audit and city budget brief, according to the agenda.

There will be a public hearing to consider a rezone for 4011 N. Kickapoo for retail development, as well as a request to approve both preliminary and final plat requests for The Grove Retirement Homes, proposed for 3900 N. Union, just south of Shawnee Middle School.

On the consent agenda, if approved, Interim City Manager Eric Benson, Finance Director Chance Allison and City Commissioner Darren Rutherford will be appointed to negotiate a contract with Global Spectrum LLC (Spectra), along with Rachael Melot and Lance Wortham, of the Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority Board. The contract with Spectra is being sought to improve management of the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

Commissioners may consider an ordinance to amend the flood damage prevention chapter of the City Code and adopt new standards.

On the Airport Authority agenda, the board plans to consider whether to amend parts of the Shawnee Municipal Code in the section under aviation.

“The Shawnee Regional Airport Advisory Board and staff reviewed and updated the airport’s minimum standards and operating rules, provided for a public review and comment process, and now seek to amend the current Shawnee Municipal Code to reflect those amendments and incorporate the revised edition of the Minimum Standards,” Airport Manager Bonnie Wilson said.

Proposed changes are recommended to amend the Shawnee Municipal Code, which will resolve certain conflicts between the current language and the proposed revised minimum standards and requirements, and correcting certain technical and editorial terms that are no longer accurate.

The only item set for the Municipal Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The regularly scheduled evening meeting time has been adjusted and will instead take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.