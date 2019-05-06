After having to wait an extended amount of time to resume their regional tournament, the Plainview Indians were finally back in action Saturday in an elimination game at Weatherford.

After having to wait an extended amount of time to resume their regional tournament, the Plainview Indians were finally back in action Saturday in an elimination game at Weatherford.

Unfortunately, the extended break didn’t pay off as the Indians were eliminated from the playoffs thanks to a 4-0 defeat against Newcastle.

The Racers scored one run in the bottom of the first, followed by two runs in the second, and one more in the sixth to seal the game.

Plainview did manage seven hits in the game, but couldn’t get any runs across the plate.

Britton Sperry, Layne Davis, and Chase Owen each had two hits in the game.

Braden Landis took the loss on the mound, throwing three innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout.

The defeat brought to an end a historic season for the Indians, who finished 25-12 under first year head coach Ryan Luhmann and made the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.