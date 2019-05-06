While most regional baseball tournaments were ending on Saturday, this wasn’t the case for the No. 16 Davis Wolves.

While most regional baseball tournaments were ending on Saturday, this wasn’t the case for the No. 16 Davis Wolves.

Thanks to unplayable field conditions in Marlow, the Wolves were forced to wait until Saturday to begin their 3A regional baseball tournament, which proved to be beneficial as Davis won its opener before falling against the host No. 2 Outlaws.

Davis opened the regional tournament with a convincing 10-2 victory over the No. 19 Mount Saint Mary’s Rockets.

The Wolves scored one run in the second, before breaking the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning for a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Rockets did get one run in the fifth and sixth innings, but Davis got insurance runs in the sixth and seventh to seal the victory.

Cody Caraway and Raydyn Amos each had two RBI’s in the game for the Wolves, with Trey Parker collecting one RBI, which came off a home run.

Colin Dulaney went 2-for-3 in the game with two runs scored, while Jace Idleman also scored two runs.

Gavin Moore got the win on the mound for the Wolves, throwing a complete game. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Things didn’t go as planned against the No. 2 Outlaws, as the Wolves were defeated 10-0 in five innings.

Marlow scored four runs in the first, followed by one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to seal the game.

Colin Dulaney took the loss on the mound for the Wolves, throwing three innings of work. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with one walk.