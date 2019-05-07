Less than three weeks after he conquered the Boston Marathon, Juan Martinez was back on course for a another “little” jaunt on Saturday.

In what had to be considered a non-stunner, the 49-year-old Martinez rocketed to first place in the Nellie Johnstone Half Marathon in western Bartlesville and Washington County.

Martinez tamed the 13-mile course in 1:24.11 — winning by more than six minutes.

Dawson Jones, 18, claimed second place (1:30.41), followed by Spencer Jensen (1:30.42).

Malorie Vaughan, 27, was the fastest female (1:40.12), followed by 24-year-old Samantha Stitt (1:49.55); Cassie Romberg, 35, finished third (1:56.08).

Nearly 150 hearty runners challenged the winding trail — 79 females and 67 males.

Rounding out the top five among the males were 16-year-old Dakota Woods (1:33.34) in fourth and 29-year-old Ryan Fischer (1:33.35) in fifth.

The range of ages among the top 10 male included Claremore’s 60-year-old Cliff Krumwiede, who came in eighth (1:44.06) and Woods.

The female age difference in the Top 10 included Ochelata’s 57-year-old Janet Holland, who came in sixth (2:00.07) and Broken Arrow’s 13-year-old Sofie Davis, who came in seventh (2:01.17).

