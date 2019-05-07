Kimberly Diane Whited, 55, of Shawnee passed away May 1, 2019. She was born April 30, 1964, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Herman and Helen Thorpe.

Kimberly Diane Whited, 55, of Shawnee passed away May 1, 2019. She was born April 30, 1964, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Herman and Helen Thorpe.

Kimberly was a Christian woman who loved the Lord. She enjoyed music and singing in chorus. Kimberly had a great laugh and sense of humor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother and sister-in-law, Tyrone “Ty” and Kim Thorpe; nephews Brady and Preston Thorpe and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Whited; and parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Red Rock PACT team for their care and love for Kimberly.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenfh.com.