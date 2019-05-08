To help with spring cleaning and reduce illegal dumping, Pottawatomie County Commissioners have approved a county wide clean up, which will give residents access to free dumping services.

According to head of Environmental Crimes, Deputy Shaun Copelin, beginning the third weekend in May, people will be able to bring their big trash to various dumpsters placed in each of the three districts of Pottawatomie County.

Commissioners approved the agenda item in their meeting Monday and they, along with the Department of Environmental Quality, are funding the dumping service.

In addition to the county-wide clean up, Commissioners approved the purchase of two 2019 Transit type 2 high proof ambulances from HGAC for REACT EMS.

They also approved to accept bids for one or more 2015 activity or route buses for Macomb Public Schools. They received 10 different bids from various companies but have yet to award one.

Commissioners also reappointed Ken Cadaret to the Board of Health for four years, accepted the resignation of Rich Roberts as trustee on the Pott. County Facilities Authority and appointed Marty Lewis to the Pott. County Facilities Authority.

Commissioners approved setting a hearing date to further discuss the closing of Patterson Road, signed a contract for a road project in District 2, the proposal of "On-Demand" Engineering Support Services, a utility permit for Valley Petro Consulting in crossing Prospect Road and the surplus and disposal of a copier for the treasurer's office.

No action was taken on several agenda items including closing public access to Brinkley Road, setting a price for county-owned property at 1813 N. Bell and 123 W. Farrall and they did not approve opening chip and seal projects for Pott. County.

CloudDeck Media was supposed to give a presentation at Monday's meeting but did not make it.

Standard items including past meeting minutes, monthly reports from county officers, transfers of appropriations, blanket purchase orders and funding were also approved.