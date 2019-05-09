Julia Annette Dennis w/pic

Julia Annette Dennis, age 72, passed away courageously and peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Norman Regional Healthplex in Norman, Oklahoma.

Annette was born January 8, 1947 in Oklahoma City to Micah and Viola Smith. She spent her early life in Clinton, Oklahoma, Great Bend, Kansas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before finally settling in Norman. She graduated from Norman High School in 1965, and then attended the University of Oklahoma for her Bachelor of Science Degree. Annette began her long career in education teaching Home Economics for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders at Longfellow Middle School; she then went on to get her Master of Science Degree in 1991 from the University of Central Oklahoma. In her later teaching years, Annette taught science to sixth graders, retiring in 2001.

Annette married her next-door neighbor and fellow educator, Richard Dennis, in September 1981. They enjoyed a wonderful married life, blending their families and staying involved in church and school activities, and later enjoying activities with their grandchildren. Richard and Annette lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma from 2001 to 2011, returning to Norman after Richard’s retirement.

Annette greatly enjoyed being with family and friends, her covenant group, the United Methodist women’s group, fancy coffee, and chocolate. She especially loved being with her granddaughter Ava. She was an active and dedicated member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville and McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church in Norman. She enjoyed many travels to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska, and many visits with her family in the west and southwest. Gardening, especially white roses, was a favorite activity in good weather, and she had a soft spot in her heart for turtles of all kinds. Annette was most definitely a people-person, and she was always ready to uplift with a smile and a compliment.

Annette is survived by her husband, Richard; sister and brother-in-law, Carla White and Tom Taylor; daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Aaron Dyer; granddaughter Ava Dyer; son and daughter-in-law Jason and Cindy Dennis; grandsons Grayson and Max Dennis; daughter and daughter-in-law Christie Dennis and Sam Buchika; grandsons Aidan and Jake Quinlan; niece Georgiana Rockford and husband Ryan; and grand-nephew Brennan Stephens.

A celebration of Annette’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10th at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church in Norman (419 S. University Blvd), with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annette’s name to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (https://www.helpfightra.org/) are appreciated.

Annette’s family has entrusted her care to Tribute Memorial Care in Norman (405.292.4787). Condolences and memories of Annette may be shared at www.tribute.care.