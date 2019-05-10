Friday

May 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM May 10, 2019 at 7:34 AM


Donald Schirlls

Donald Edward “Don” Schirlls, 66, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.