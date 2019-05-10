Donald Schirlls
Donald Edward “Don” Schirlls, 66, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
