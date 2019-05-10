SHAWNEE – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will be free for moms on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Pamper your mom by bringing her out to the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art to experience fine art in a relaxed setting. Not only will she get to visit a very old mommy from Ancient Egypt, Tutu, but she will get to see art from all around the world!

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 65 or older, $3 for students and children ages 6 to 17, and free for children age 5 and younger.

The museum is sponsored in part by Allied Arts, Oklahoma Arts Council, NEA, museum members, and generous donors. For more information about the museum or to book a group, please visit www.mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5300.