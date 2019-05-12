Rodney Wayne Letterman w/pic

Rodney Wayne Letterman, 34, a resident of Bartlesville, OK, passed away, February 25, 2019.

Funeral services for Mr. Letterman will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Bartlesville First Baptist Church. Pastor James Biesiadecki will be the officiant. Private family inurnment will be directed in Fredonia, Kansas.

A memorial in remembrance of Rodney has been established at Bartlesville First Baptist Church, 405 S. Cherokee Avenue, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Rodney Wayne Letterman was born on March 3, 1984, in Independence, Kansas. He was the son of Charles and Lisa (Heater) Letterman. The Letterman family lived in Fredonia, KS where Rodney received his education. He was employed in oil pipe lining. In 2016, he was employed by Cobalt Boats in Neodesha, KS prior to moving to Bartlesville that same year. He and the former Stacia Diane Majewski were married, in Bartlesville, on April 1, 2017. He was employed at Hilton Garden Inn until he went missing while on a hiking expedition at Devil’s Den state Park in Arkansas on August 27, 2017. He was an active member of Bartlesville First Baptist Church, where he volunteered at the Family Life Recreation Center. Rodney enjoyed football, basketball, camping, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his wife, Stacia Diane Letterman, of the home; children, Morgan Nicole Darby, Madison Elizabeth Letterman, Isabella Jonae Ostrosky, and Adalynn Renae Pound; his father and step mother, Charles (Chuck) and Debi Letterman of Frednoia, Kansas; sister, Rachael Smith and her husband, TJ of Fredonia Kansas; one step sister, Candie Eagle of Pittsburgh, Kansas; two step brothers, Damian Eagle of Neodesha, Kansas and Skylar Eagle of Fredonia, Kansas; grandmothers, Joyce Lambert and Sandra Howard, of Fredonia, Kansas; 3 nephews and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa (Heater) Letterman, on May 5, 2011.