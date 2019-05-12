Sunday

May 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday: Chef’s salad, ham, cheese, egg, tossed salad, baked potato, croutons, cream pie


Tuesday: Frito chili pie, mexicorn, fruit, chips, Jello with topping


Wednesday: Goulash, ambrosia, hominy, cookie


Thursday: Baked chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, cake


Friday: Roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, berry parfait


For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.