Local residents were among the graduating from Leadership Oklahoma this past week.

Founded in 1986, Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide nonprofit organization that educates and connects the state’s premier leaders to help make a positive impact on the future of the State.

Dr. Stephen E. Smith, President, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton, served as the Program Committee Chair for the 32nd Class of Leadership Oklahoma. The acclaimed nine-month program was completed by 51 Oklahomans who attended issues-oriented sessions in Lawton, Norman, McAlester, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Sulphur, Ponca City and Guymon. Topics for 2018-2019 included state government, energy, education, health, military issues, tribal government, mental health, agriculture, economic development, human services and the criminal justice system.

“The graduates of Class 32 are a talented, diverse group of leaders who will work with the Leadership Oklahoma Network to develop real solutions to make Oklahoma a better state through their involvement in state issues and leadership in the private, public and nonprofit sectors,” said Greg Wheeler, Director Private Wealth BOK Financial Corporation and current Board Chair for Leadership Oklahoma. “We look forward to their continued involvement and growing commitment to move our state forward.”

Locals graduates of Class 32 and their communities and employers are: Carol Ringrose Alexander, Oklahoma City, Retirement Investment Advisors, Inc.; Leroy Alsup, Guthrie, City of Guthrie; Rachel Anderson, Collinsville, The Greenheck Group; Robert Babcock, Tulsa, ONE Gas;

Barbara Braught, Duncan, The McCasland Foundation; Carol Bush, Tulsa, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Mikeal Clayton, Oklahoma City, The Boeing Company; Dana Darby, Altus, Altus Christian Academy; Kim David, Porter, Oklahoma State Senate; Charles de Coune, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Water Resources Board; Moises Echeverria, Tulsa, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice; Tim Elliott, Chickasha, Standley Systems; Jennifer Ellis, Medicine Park, Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc.; Drew Ewbank, Enid, Ewbank, Hennigh & McVay, PLLC; Melissa French, Yukon, Oklahoma County Public Defender's Office; Lance Frye, Tulsa, Oklahoma State University - Center for Health Sciences; Joy Hammons, Edmond, J Hammons International; Tod Harrison, Shawnee, Bethel Public Schools; Nick Harroz, Edmond, Mariner Wealth Advisors; Alan Hawxby, Edmond, OU Medicine, Inc.; Jason Holuby, Newcastle, Frankfurt-Short-Bruza (FSB); Simon Hsu, Norman, KeyBridge Technologies, Inc.; Chris Kannady, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Candace Kite, Oklahoma City, Girls Scouts of Western Oklahoma; Courtney Knoblock, Tulsa, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation; Molly Kyler, Ponca City, Pioneer Technology Center; Liz Leaming, Ponca City, Ponca City Development Authority; Jennifer Lepard, Oklahoma City, State Chamber of Oklahoma; Mindy Mahaney, Bristow, BOK Financial; Michael Meason, Cyril, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative; Michael Mitchell, Fitzhugh, Chickasaw Nation Industries, Inc.; Kelli Mosteller, Oklahoma City, Citizen Potawatomi Nation; Kenneth Moyer, Fargo, Latigo Oil and Gas; Vicki Patton, Ada, Vision Bank; J.T. Petherick, Oklahoma City, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Katricia Pierson, Ada, East Central University; Jamie Polk, Lawton, Lawton Public Schools; Trae Rahill, Oklahoma City, Mercy Clinic; Andy Rine, Oklahoma City, GE Johnson Construction Company; Sarah Roberts, Oklahoma City, Inasmuch Foundation; James Roller, Cashion, Victorum Capital; Wayne Scribner, Ada, The Chickasaw Nation; Tommy Shreffler, Stillwater, OnCue Marketing L.L.C.; Stacey Smith, Tulsa, Oklahoma State University Foundation; Michael Stopp, Tahlequah, U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin; Aiden Street, Moore, Pioneer Library System; Cindy Tinkham, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma National Guard; Monica Treviño, Edmond, University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma; Kevin Wallace, Wellston, Oklahoma House of Representatives; Brent Wheelbarger, Moore, Trifecta Communications; and, Erick Worrell, Oklahoma City, Ghost.

Leadership Oklahoma maintains its active network of over 1500 graduates from 168 communities by offering continual opportunities for professional development, networking and involvement. Ongoing activities for members to increase awareness of critical issues and to foster the connectedness of the statewide network are provided. For more information, please contact Marion Paden, President and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma.