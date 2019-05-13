Mary Frances Rose, age 89, of Grove, Oklahoma, formerly of Washburn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born November 23, 1929 in Cassville, Missouri, the daughter of Franklin and Delilah (Knee) Turner. On November 3, 1945 in Cave Springs, Arkansas, she was united in marriage to Lenear Samuel Rose, who preceded her in death on November 16, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Jessie May Harley Gray, Helen Wilkinson and Dorothy Barg, and five brothers, Lester Turner, Richard Turner, Raymond Turner, Tom Turner and James Turner.

Surviving are one son, Rick Rose and his wife Judy of Grove, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Tim Rose and his wife Jennifer, Josh Rose and his wife Stacy and Jenni Miles; five great grandchildren, Madison Rose, Rylee Rose, Colin Rose, Keira Rose and Penelope Miles and his nieces and nephews.

Mary received her education in Cassville. Most of her life was spent in Washburn where she raised chickens, cattle and hogs. For twenty years she was employed at Fasco. She enjoyed working with her husband in his Full Gospel Ministry. She was a member of Turkey Ford Assembly of God Church in Grove.

Services will be held at 1 p.m.. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Bruce Wolfenbarger and Pastor Ed Glasgow will conduct the services. Burial will be at King Cemetery in Seligman.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to Turkey Ford Assembly of God Church, Box 94, Wyandotte, Oklahoma 74370 in memory of Mary.

