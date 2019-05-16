James Paul Combs, 56, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1962, to Paul Vernon Combs and Patsy Ann (Colvin) Combs. James grew up in Prague, where he attended Prague High School.

James had resided in Tecumseh for the past several years, where he assisted his step-father in the auction business. James was the best auction set-up man ever.

James was a Master Mason and a perpetual member of Tecumseh Lodge #69.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Jeffrey Combs and wife Kristal of Shawnee; nephew, Robert Combs of Oklahoma City; his former wife, LaDonna of Shawnee; step-father, Newell C. Marsh of Tecumseh; step-brother, Randolph Marsh of Grass Valley, California; step-sister, Angela Buchanan of Batesville, Arkansas; and many cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at Little Cemetery with Newell Marsh officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

