Lifelong Tecumseh resident and Tecumseh High School alum, Tim Underwood, was appointed to Seat 4 of the Tecumseh Board of Education during a monthly meeting Monday night.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, Underwood sent a letter of interest to the Board and will serve in Seat 4 until the next election in December.

Wilsie said should Underwood wish to serve past December, he must run and be elected into position.

In addition to Underwood's appointment, Wilsie said the Board discussed the progress of the district's bond projects.

"The bond projects are going well. They're putting the steel up on the gym and should be done with that in a few days," Wilsie said.

The superintendent explained while the rain has postponed the completion date, construction workers continue to make progress on the inside and outside of the gym.

The district is also still working on the plans for the school farm and will be putting it out to bid in a few weeks.

Wilsie also said the district opened bids on the high school roofing project and those will be brought forward in a Special Board Meeting on Tuesday ,May 28.

The Board called for the Special Board Meeting to approve the federal program claim to allow funds to be approved by the end of the 2019 fiscal year.

The district's plans for summer programs were also brought forward and approved. Wilsie said the programs include the elementary school's reading academy, middle school's math camp and make up classes and the high school's credit recovery and Driver's Ed program.

The Board also made changes to the Graduation Dress Regulations and Wilsie said they decided to add a gold stole to the traditional black gap and gown. The stole will have Class of 2019 printed on it. Tecumseh's graduation is next week.

Wilsie also said the Board approved to lease a bus radio system from Chickasaw Personal Communications for the 2019-2020 school year. Doing so will make it easier for the system to be repaired and accessible to the district ,Wilsie said.

The superintendent explained the board received 71 transfer requests, approved 59 and will discuss the rest and any new requests at the Special Board Meeting.

All resignation and hire requests were approved by the Board along with other standard agenda items including funding, payroll, previous meeting minuets and other items.