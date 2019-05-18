Jonathan Dale Cargill, PhD, 77, Tecumseh resident, passed away May 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Jonathan Dale Cargill, PhD, 77, Tecumseh resident, passed away May 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

He was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Oklahoma City to Dale William Cargill and Janet Isbell (Hecker) Cargill.

Jonathan was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was a clinical psychologist and worked in conjunction with the Citizen Potawatomie Indian Clinic in Shawnee.

He married Chong Sun (Yong) Treat-Cargill on June 9, 2017, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving him are his wife, Chong, his daughter, Shawna Carter of Oklahoma City, and Chris Cargill of Mustang.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1001 N. Milt Phillips Avenue in Seminole.