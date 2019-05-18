Larry Joe Lane, 64, of Shawnee, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

Larry Joe Lane, 64, of Shawnee, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Quincy, Illinois, to Jackie James and Georgia Bailey (Wood) Lane.

He graduated from Independence Senior High School, Kansas, in 1972.

He worked as a plant manager at NOV Tuboscope since 1974.

Larry loved traveling, camping, fishing, and riding his Harley. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and his dog Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters: Kara Lane, Natalie Lane and Andrea Norris, and husband, Roy; seven grandchildren: Dylan Lane, Wesley Alldredge, Hunter Deatherage, Haden Gandy, Kayleigh Deatherage, Bailey Lane and Gabe Crownover; four great-grandchildren: Chloe, Gwen, Daisy and Georgia; one sister: Jalaina Hurst; one brother: James D. Lane and wife, Jan; three nephews: Ryan Hurst, Jared Lane and Jason Lane; numerous extended family; and his beloved fur baby, Harley.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 20, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel with Mike McCauley officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice for their compassion and great care for Larry.

Services have been entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.resthavenfh.com.