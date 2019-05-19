Lucy Ann Blankenship, 77, passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 14, 2019, at a local nursing facility. The daughter of the late Fred Dale and Mae Irene Norville Coffey, Lucy was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Ravia.

Following the death of her mother, when Lucy was just over a year old, she was adopted by Maxine Toone Carter. They lived in Ardmore, and Lucy graduated from Ardmore High School in 1959. During her teenage years, she showed her American Saddle Bred Horses, Startling Melinda, Champagne Lady and Dornick King. After graduating she attended college for a couple of years before moving to Dallas. She was a dance instructor for the Arthur Murray Studio in Dallas before becoming a legal and executive assistant.

She met Cooper Blankenship while working for his law partner as a legal secretary. She ran his successful political campaigns, first for Dallas County Court Judge and then later for the Texas House of Representatives. She began a Charitable organization in Dallas, the Society for Abandoned and Neglected Children Initiative

She returned to Ardmore with her children where they both graduated from Ardmore High School, Steve in 1983 and Julie in 1984. They both graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1988. Even though divorced, they stayed friends till his death in 2015, during that time she traveled back and forth to Dallas to help her children care of Cooper.

Her greatest love and pleasure were her children, and grandchildren, followed closely by her dogs.

Lucy is survived by her son, Stephen Blankenship of Ardmore, daughter Julie Blankenship Mazur of Dallas, and her grandchildren, Lauren Ruth and Parker William Blankenship, Marc Maximillian “Max” and Sasha Michelle Mazur. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Haskell Dale, Dan Norville, Jack Wayne and Jerry Oliver Coffey, and sister Edythe G. Burrell.

