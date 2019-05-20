The Ardmore Community Thespians, or ACT, are looking to close the curtains on another successful season by holding their annual showcase on Thursday, May 23, at the Brass Ring.

ACT wrapped up the school year by winning their fourth consecutive state championship in speech and drama.

At their showcase, theatre goers and debate watchers will get to see members of ACT in a variety of genres from acting and interpretation to oratory performances.

Program director Brian Gunter is in his fifth year at the helm of ACT and uses the showcase to show off his program as well as help fund next season’s expenses.

“It is a dessert theatre where kids who did well at the state tournament perform for the community,” Gunter said. “I’ll schedule the program and start off with something strong and I will interweave the humor and the drama.”

The showcase will have several students who participated in the National Individual Events Tournament of Championships last month in Omaha, Neb.

Six students from Ardmore High School advanced in the top 60 of their individual events, including two placing in the top 15.

Joshua Credle and Amie Perry placed 14th in DUO Interpretation, only missing the top 12 by 2 points.

Dalton Hurt, Alexia Girard, Ivan Almaraz, Linh Nguyen and Joshua Credle advanced to the top 60 in other events.

The NIETOC is the second largest national championship tournament behind the National Speech and Debate Association tournament being held in Dallas in June.

Both trips are largely funded by the Showcase held by the ACT on Thursday, which for the theatre goer will have everything one could look for in a show.

“You’re going to laugh a lot, you are probably going to cry and you are probably going to get angry because of what someone is talking about in a speech and you are going to disagree,” Gunter said. “You are going to be amazed that kids this age are going to give a performance that seems, for lack of a better word, on par with some professional-level stuff.”

Tickets are $12 and available for purchase from any ACT member or by emailing bgunter@ardmoreschools.org and making a reservation through advance purchase. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.