Tuesday

May 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM


Carter County

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Dustin Luke Betterton and Ashton Kay Hartsell

Justin Ray Brown and Kayla Nicole Coomer

Devin Luke Caldwell and Cora Schofield

Eddie Allen Hill Jr. and Samantha Jo Woodruff

Lane Christian Morgan and Jordan Faith Miller

Derek Charles Nutter and Kemisha LeAnn Householder

Christopher Joseph Smith and Caitlyn Courtney Aycox

Christopher Adam Turner and Tamara Deann Green

 

DIVORCE FILINGS

Jessica Marie Crosthwait vs. Mark Allen Crosthwait

Jeri Shannon Edwards vs. Toby Jack Edwards

Jaci Rae Hernandez vs. Israel Lewis Hernandez

Savana Nicole Smart vs. Michael James Smart