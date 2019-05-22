The following deaths were submitted for publication on May 22:

James Smith

James Earl Smith, 56, died Sunday. Visitation will be May 22 – 23 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kolton Edwards

Kolton Joshua Edwards, 29, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Friends who wish may call for viewing and visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home Thursday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. There are no public services planned.

Philip Parker

Philip Anthony Parker, 60, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Family Funeral Home.

Linda Hays

Linda Humphrey Hays, 71, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.