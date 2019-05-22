Johnston County residents received an early morning scare Tuesday as severe storms rolled into the area promoting a tornado warning.

While there were some reports of a tornado touching down in the area, Johnston County Emergency Management Director Jason Bryant said he didn’t see it touchdown, nor did he have any reports of any tornado damage.

“We kind of lucked out, other than the rude awakening,” Bryant said.

Sirens also sounded early Tuesday morning in Cleveland County, National Weather Center Meteorologist Vivek Mahle said. However the damage was minimal as the F1 tornado briefly touching down in East Norman only took down a few trees.

While Johnston County and Cleveland County saw some severe weather, most of southern Oklahoma remained unaffected.

“The storm reports were mostly along I-44,” Mahle said.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Paul Tucker said the Monday and early Tuesday storms mostly missed Carter County.

“We mostly just got some rain,” Tucker said.

Love County also reported no damage, Love County Emergency Management Director AshLeigh Gilliam said. “It didn’t even rain,” Gilliam said.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said high winds blew down some of the trees and power lines in the area. However, the “broken power lines have already been replaced,” Chaney said.

A section of Turner Falls Park was shut down due to high waters caused by the storm, park manager Billy Standifer said. But the flooding only lasted briefly and the entire park is reopen as of Tuesday.