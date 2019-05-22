The Sooner State ABATE "35/40" Crew is hosting the Macomb School Dice Run Saturday May 25 to raise money for school supplies for Macomb students.

According to President of the "35/40" Crew BK "Tazz" Woods, registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. at BS Unlimited in Oklahoma City and the last bike leaves at 11 a.m. and returns at Macomb School around 3 p.m.

The biker explained a Dice Run is for motorcyclists who will stop in five different places between Oklahoma City and Macomb School.

Riders will role five dice at each stop and earn points and whoever has the most points will win a 50 inch TV donated by Stevens Trucking and the lowest score will win a Conceal Carry Vest donated by BS Unlimited.

Woods said there will be raffle prizes and other prizes for those who participate in the Dice Run.

A dinner will follow the Dice Run and it's free to riders, $5 a plate and $20 for families.

To compete in the Dice Run it's $20 per rider, $10 per passenger and $25 per Cage or vehicle.

All proceeds from the Dice Run will go toward school supplies for Macomb students.

According to event participant Sharon Spikes, throughout the year the community has been raising money for school supplies.

She said the school raised $1,099 from garage sales, $270 from a Coin Drive and received a $1,000 community grant from the Ada Walmart.

Macomb is also accepting cash donations to the school.