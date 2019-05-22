1 dead in Friday shooting

A Bartlesville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in the 700 block of SE Sooner Park Drive.

Bartlesville Police Department Capt. Jay Hastings identified the victim as 29-year-old Kolton Joshua Edwards. His roommate, Shawn Saejin Lynch, 45, was arrested on a first degree murder complaint following the incident.

Hastings said police responded to the home at approximately 10:16 p.m. Friday for a call in regards to the shooting. Edwards was transported by private vehicle to Jane Phillips Medical Center and then sent to a Tulsa hospital, where he later died.

“Police began interviewing witnesses to the shooting and determined it occurred inside the residence,” Hastings said. “All parties involved knew each other and were living in the home.”

Lynch fled the scene but was later contacted by law enforcement, and Lynch agreed to turn himself in.

Hastings said details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, however a search warrant for the residence was obtained. Detectives served the search warrant and recovered several items of evidence.

No additional details are being released until the investigation is complete.

“Investigators are working with the District Attorney who will review the case which is still under investigation,” Hastings said. “Anyone else with information about the case is encouraged to come forward and speak to investigators.”

Lynch is in the Washington County Detention Center on one charge of first degree murder. He is expected to appear in Washington County District Court on Monday.

A Go Fund Me account has been established for Edwards’ funeral costs and expenses.

Sales tax passes in Dewey

DEWEY — City leaders here were elated after citizens voted May 14 in favor of the first sales tax increase since 1976.

Dewey citizens voted 123 in favor of the sales tax increase and 25, no.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the voter turnout was normal for this election, and Mayor Tom Hays said he didn’t expect a large voter turnout because it was a stand-alone vote.

“I’m very pleased. Our citizens recognize there’s a need,” Hays said.

Trease said the increase has been long overdue.

“I just want to thank the voters who came out and supported us. It passed with a 84% passing rate. You can’t argue with that. I’m glad the citizens are supportive,” he said.

With the last sales tax approved by voters more than 20 years ago, Dewey city councilors hoped the public would see the need to maintain the general operating budgets for the police and fire departments and library.

The city sales tax increase will go from $0.03 to $0.034 on the dollar. Total sales tax in Dewey will increase from $0.085 to $0.089 on the dollar.

Ashley Clark, owner of Popkess Pharmacy and a member of Dewey City Council, stated her view about the sales tax passage.

“My opinion is that it will be positive for the city, for the police department and the fire department,” she said. “As a city councilor, I think it will be beneficial for the city of Dewey.”

Voters last approved the sales tax increase from $0.02 to $0.03 on the dollar in 1976.

Trease said in a previous article the increase will generate four cents for every $10 spent.

“It will support the general government fund for police, fire, library, parks and cemetery,” he said. “Our general fund pays for public safety and general funds for library, parks and the cemetery.”

Trease continued to say the sales tax increase is not for improvements but day-to-day operations.

“It is to maintain what we have. The problem we have is a decrease in sales tax over the last several years to maintain the services we have,” he said. “Forty cents for every hundred dollars is not very much.”

Burglary suspect arrested

A Bartlesville man is facing two felony counts of second degree burglary and knowing concealing stolen property following an investigation that took over a year to complete.

Chad Joseph Cassell, 48, was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and appeared May 15 before District Judge Linda Thomas.

According to the case’s probable cause affidavit, in February 2018, Cassell reportedly entered a shop/garage building in rural Bartlesville where a pickup, two dirt bikes, several weapons and other multiple valuable items were stolen. The pickup was subsequently recovered by Washington County deputies while on patrol about four miles northwest of the property.

As part of the 15-month investigation, police obtained copies of security video camera footage from the property where the theft occurred. The video showed what appeared to be a male individual wearing camouflage clothing, a half mask and a trapper’s hat.

In July 2018, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms received a tip about the burglary and auto theft. An interview with a person of interest led investigators to a residence in the 5000 block of Tuxedo Boulevard.

A search warrant was served with assistance from the Special Operations teams of both the Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. A search of the property found some of the stolen items and another tip led investigators to other stolen items in a separate storage facility. The resident told officers he was once friends Cassell and he purchased the equipment from Cassell. The resident reportedly told investigators he is no longer friends with Cassell and that he did not know the items were stolen. Other stolen items from a local retailer were also reportedly found in the storage unit.

The investigation continued through several months and in early 2019, investigators obtained a warrant for cell phone records including GPS location. The investigation showed on the day of the theft in rural Bartlesville, Cassell’s cell phone was near the area of the theft.

Court records show Cassell has an extensive criminal history including grand larceny and burglary charges and omitting to provide for a minor child.

During the May 15 court hearing, Thomas set Cassell’s bail at $40,000. His next court date is May 24.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.