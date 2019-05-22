Due to inclement weather Monday night, Shawnee Public Schools rescheduled the graduation ceremony to Wednesday, May 22, at FireLake Arena at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

According to SHS Counselor, Courtney Lewellen, 275 seniors will be graduating and the school expects around 3,500 people in attendance.

There will be three student speakers including Senior Class President Caylin Chlouber, National Honor Society President Leticia Cervantes and Student Council President Carly Fisher.

The SHS band and choir will also perform.