Oklahoma Senate gives final approval to $8.1B in spending

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has given final approval to a bill that appropriates $8.1 billion to various state agencies for the fiscal year beginning July 1, including a 5% boost for public schools that includes money for another teacher pay raise.

The general appropriations bill approved Tuesday on a 37-11 vote now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

Lawmakers had nearly $600 million in surplus revenue to spend this year and opted to put about $200 million of that into savings, a priority for Stitt.

The bill funds an average teacher pay hike of $1,220 for most public school teachers, another of Stitt's goals.

Democrats criticized the plan for huge boosts in spending for the governor and Legislature and not doing enough for Oklahoma's working poor.

•••

Oklahoma man arrested after 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in which one person was killed and three more were injured, one critically.

Authorities say Kaleb Young was arrested Monday night on one complaint of first-degree murder and three complaints of shooting with intent to kill.

Tulsa County Jail records indicate Young was being held Tuesday with his bond set at more than $1 million. The records do not indicate if he is represented by an attorney.

Police say they received reports of a shooting about 1:20 p.m. Monday. Officers say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, including one who was listed in critical condition. None of the victims have been identified.

•••

Death of Oklahoma County Jail inmate under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death of a female inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Authorities say that 48-year-old Tara Lynn Garcia was found dead in her cell at the jail about 5 a.m. Friday. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says attempts to revive Garcia were unsuccessful.

Garcia was housed in a cell with two other inmates but authorities say they do not suspect foul play in her death.

Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman Amy Elliott says officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine what caused Garcia's death.

Garcia was arrested by police in Edmond on Thursday on a petit larceny warrant and was ordered held without bond. She was found dead in her cell less than 24 hours after she was booked.

•••