Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to see the 2019 Tecumseh High School seniors graduate at FireLake Arena.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, 131 seniors graduated, but not before two students gave moving speeches thanking their parents, teachers, friends and fellow classmates.

The two student speakers included Valedictorian Sydney McClaskey and Salutatorian Rachel Goethe.

Both McClaskey and Goethe mentioned classmates Logan Deardorff and Shelby D. Johnson, who passed away in a January car accident. They also mentioned Ed Carey, a senior who took his own life in April. Both Deardorff and Carey were supposed to graduate with their classmates.

THS also honored Deardorff by laying out a cap and gown with his name on it and displaying his photo on the jumbo-tron after the last senior walked across the stage.

The high school's band and choir also performed and graduating members gave one last performance.