While the summertime heat is quickly approaching, the Ardmore Lady Thunder squads are already turning things up for their 2019 schedules.

While the summertime heat is quickly approaching, the Ardmore Lady Thunder squads are already turning things up for their 2019 schedules.

Last weekend at the MAYB tournament in Edmond, the Ardmore Lady Thunder Black and Lady Thunder Blue squads of the Ardmore Thunder JAM Association managed to come away with a pair of solid finishes in their first tournament of the season.

After navigating through some tough competition, the Lady Thunder Black squad managed to finish second overall, while the Lady Thunder Blue squad finished third overall in the high school division.

“It was a great first tournament for us,” head coach Josh McGee said. “We’re looking forward to improving this season and getting better.”

The teams will be in Longview, Texas this weekend.