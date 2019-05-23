William Shakespeare once wrote in his play “As You Like It”, that “all the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

For Plainview High School’s Rylie Austin, she will soon be taking her impressive vocal talents to one of the biggest stages there is for performing arts.

Wednesday afternoon, Austin officially signed her National Letter of Intent to what she called her dream school, as she signed to attend the Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Massachusetts.

The signing ceremony took place at the Plainview High School Commons area in front of a standing room only crowd.

Before she put her signature down though, PHS vocal music director Diana Carter shared an emotional story about how she first encountered Austin in the fourth grade, after hearing her signing voice and it taking her by surprise at the mature sound it had.

“I walked through the kids and found Rylie Austin, which amazed me because I had not met her at that time,” Carter said during her story.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege to teach her and push her. Make no mistake, her performances that seem effortless are not. She’s put in so much time and effort to improve and become the talented young woman you see before you.”

“Her dedication has served her well, and she has been both a challenge and a joy to teach,” Carter added. “I can’t express how excited we are for the possibilities and the opportunities which await Miss Rylie Austin.”

Among the list of achievements Rylie has been able to achieve includes being a two-time junior high all-state member, and a three-time high school all-state member. She has also been awarded the OSSAA state superior medal for vocal solo four years in a row, and was also selected to participate in the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute for the third time this year.

“I never thought this moment would happen to be quite honest,” Austin said. “I can’t believe all the support and love I’ve gotten along the way. All of it has pushed me and made me the person I am today and I’m very thankful.”

“It was so touching hearing Miss Carter speak the way she did about me,” Austin added. “I’ve learned how to grow so much being a member of the Plainview High School choir. The opportunities I’ve gotten here, I can say I wouldn’t have been able to get anywhere else. Everyone at Boston Conservatory is so welcoming, and just the prestige of the institution is what made me want to attend there. I will get the chance to be humble, and better the world with music.”

Austin said she will be studying vocal performance which include classical singing, along with techniques and other aspects of music.