During his time as a member of the Plainview Indians, Taylon Chambers was always known by two terms according to head coach Deon Stevenson.

Hard work and dedication.

On Wednesday afternoon, a third term was added to describe the Indians basketball standout.

College bound athlete.

With his teammates, coaches and family watching on, Chambers officially signed his National Letter of Intent to suit up for the Bethany College (KS) Swedes inside the Plainview High School Commons area.

“This is just a dream come true for myself and my family,” Chambers said. “To know someone has recognized my hard work and dedication means everything to me. I have such a love for the game of basketball, and I always want to push myself and my teammates to be the best. I’ll do whatever I can to make sure my team comes away with a win at the end of the game.”

Chambers this season was named as an Honorable Mention selection on the Lake Country Conference All-Conference awards list, as well as a member of the 2018-19 All-Ardmoreite boys basketball team.

He finished the season averaging 10 points per game with eight rebounds per game to go with two assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Plainview this season made it back to the area tournament, and also won a district championship along with finishing as the regional runner-up.

Chambers will bring a strong offensive presence to a Swedes team which had a bounce-back season in 2018-19 with 16 victories, following an eight win season in 2017-18. Bethany College finished 12-12 in conference play this season.

“The coaches at Bethany, are incredible,” Chambers said. “I had an hour long conversation with Coach (Dan O’Dowd), who is the head coach and he’s just someone I want to be around for the next four years. He’s an incredible man and a great coach that I’m excited to play for.”

Chambers plans on studying athletic training or physical therapy when he attends college.