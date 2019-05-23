After helping rebuild the Plainview Indians baseball team into a solid contender this season, Clay Christensen is now setting his sights on helping re-establish another program.

Wednesday afternoon, the Indians baseball standout officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for the East Central University Tigers in Ada.

Christensen signed his letter during a ceremony which took place at the Plainview High School Commons area.

The day was also extra special as Christensen will be joined in Ada by his teammate Britton Sperry, who also signed on Wednesday with ECU baseball.

“This is just a dream come true for me today,” Christensen said. “It feels really great knowing I’m going to get to play alongside Britton. We’ve been playing together since first grade and probably played around 1,000 games or so together. We know each other’s games, and we’re ready to get to work for East Central and help get that program back on track.”

This season, Christensen finished with 31 hits to go with 22 RBI’s for the season.

During his junior year, Christensen finished with 26 hits along with a .366 batting average, which was third on the Indians team.

Plainview this season finished with its first 20-win season since 2017 and its first regional tournament appearance since 2016.

Christensen will be looked at as an important piece to the Tigers offense, as East Central will look to rebound from a tough 2019 season which saw the Tigers win just nine games all year.

“I really like the coaches and the program they are building at East Central,” Christensen said. “I’m just ready to get there and work hard. We’re leaving Plainview baseball in a really good state, and this year was really successful for us. I’m happy we got to have the year we had this season.”

Christensen plans to study biology while attending East Central.