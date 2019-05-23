Some will head to the lake and some will barbecue burgers, but no matter how one spends their Memorial Day there are a few safety precautions to keep in mind.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Allen Henry said those traveling long distances should check their vehicles for worn tires or other defects before heading out. Allowing extra time to get to a destination and getting a good night’s rest are also important safety factors, Henry said.

Regular safety behaviors such as wearing seatbelts and refraining from drinking and driving also apply, Henry said. The OHP will have all of its available personnel out on Memorial Day to ensure travelers are complying with the law.

In addition, individuals should be extra aware this year as there may be road closures in places due to flooding from severe weather systems, Henry said.

Tuner Falls Park Manager Billy Standifer said Memorial Day visitors will also need to be weather aware during their time at the park. Recent storm systems have made the waters slightly higher and stronger than normal and there will be no lifeguards on duty.

“The water is flowing so it would be good to be aware of your swimming capability,” Standifer said.

Children under 12 are required to wear a life jacket, and Standifer said he also recommends visitors wear water shoes as rocks may be sharp and slippery.

In the event of severe weather, Standifer said people will need to leave the water at the first sight of lightning.

“Our officers will do their best to warn people of severe weather,” Standifer said.