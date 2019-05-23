If you see a tall girl with a notepad in Shawnee this summer—it’s probably me!

Hi, I’m Molly Kruse and I’m excited to be The Shawnee News-Star’s summer intern.

A little bit more about me: I am a journalism student at the University of Oklahoma, but I’m originally from Arlington, Texas. In my free time, I love to hike, read and travel to new places.

I also really enjoy telling people’s stories. In my past three years at OU I’ve written about arts, culture, news and more for our school’s paper, and loved every minute of it.

I can already see Shawnee has a lot of history and interesting spots to explore, but I could use your help.

As an intern, I’ll be covering a little bit of everything, so if you have a tip or story suggestion for me—or even a lunch recommendation—I’m all ears! Just call me at 405-214-3930 or email me at mkruse@news-star.com.

With your help, I’m looking forward to learning more about Shawnee and telling its stories this summer.