Funeral services for Albert “Ray” Rice will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will be private.

Ray was born April 10, 1939, at Deese, Okla., to Sidney Rice and Thelma (Gilleland) Rice. He passed from this life on May 22, 2019 in Lone Grove, at the age of 80. Ray was a lifelong resident of this area having moved to his property when he was three years old. He graduated from Springer High School in 1956. He attended Murray State College and then enlisted in the Army Reserves. Ray moved to Kansas and worked in bridge construction. It was at that time he met Barbara Landis, they were married on Dec. 7, 1962. Their first daughter was born in Kansas in 1964. In 1966 they moved back to Oklahoma where their other daughter and son were born. Ray worked for Noble Foundation then opened and operated his electrical contracting business, Ray Rice Electric until 1997. He then returned to Noble Foundation until retirement in 2004. Ray had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer through the years. He also retired from Lone Grove Firefighter’s Association. His later years were spent enjoying time with his family. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Thelma Rice, daughter; Debbie Rice, granddaughter; Jordan Rae Smith, sisters; Barbara Dyer, Louella Jayne Rice, brothers; Billy Bob Rice, Geary Kervin Rice.

Ray is survived by his wife Barbara of the home, daughter; Donna Smith and husband Buzz, son; Steve Rice and Brenda Cantrell, grandson; Jarrod Smith and wife Jordan, granddaughter; Alex Smith, brother; Larry Rice and Karla.

Pallbearers will be Steve Rice, Buzz Smith, Jarrod Smith, Rodney Rice, Kevin Robinson, and Verlin Gaines.

Memorials may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice 207 C St. NW Ardmore, OK 73401.

