Ardmore police responded to a burglary Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of B St NE after the victim came home to find two subjects running from his residence and carrying his firearms, APD Capt. Keith Ingle said.

“The victim got them back, but he didn’t give the suspects permission to go in his home or to break his door,” Ingle said.

Ingle said two suspects have been named, however, they are not currently in custody. The department is not releasing any descriptions at this time and the case has been assigned to an investigator.