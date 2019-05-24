A May 14 missing person report has developed into a homicide investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers obtained information Wednesday, May 22 that led to the arrest of 36-year-old Nakoda Max Brumley on a complaint of first degree murder and 51-year-old Johnny Lowe, Jr., in connection with the case, according to a press release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Brumley and Lowe are both Wapanucka residents and are currently being held at the Johnston County Jail.

The body of 48-year-old Wapanucka resident Stephen Simonds was believed to have been found Thursday morning in a rural Coal County location north of Wapanucka. However, Johnston County Sheriff Jon Smith said the identification of the body will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Smith said Simonds’s parents told him that they had not seen or heard from Simonds since May 8. Both the Sheriff’s Office and Coal County emergency response personnel “spent some long and arduous hours searching and ultimately locating the victim’s body,” Smith said.

The case currently remains under investigation with other arrests possible, according to the press release.