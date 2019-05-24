An Ardmore resident was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after allegedly exposing himself at a local business.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said 33 year-old Emerald Floyd was asked to leave the business at the 400 block of 1st St SW, but refused to do so.

“When they continued to tell him he needed to leave or they’d call the police, he dropped his pants and mooned all the workers,” Ingle said.

Floyd has been charged with a misdemeanor level of indecent exposure and the District Attorney’s office is currently considering whether Floyd will have to register as a sex offender, Ingle said.