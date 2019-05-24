By Marc Topkin

Tampa Bay Times

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Don’t worry about making another call, at least for now, to free-agent Dallas Keuchel, or ringing up old buddy James Shields.

Hold off on making any trade offers for Madison Bumgarner, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard or any of the other veteran starters sure to be available.

Ryan Yarbrough showed up in Cleveland to take a spot in the Rays short-staff pitching rotation, and showed the Rays, on Thursday anyway, he could be the arm they need to get through the next six weeks, and maybe beyond.

His career-high strong 7 1/3 innings on the mound, backed by four homers from his mates, resulted in a 7-2 win over the Indians.

Yarbrough looked a lot like he did last year when, as a rookie and often pitching behind an opener, he won 16 games and posted a solid 3.91 ERA.

Which is to say he didn’t anything like he did earlier this season when, after a disjointed spring, he struggled through most of five appearances, compiling an ERA near four digits and sent to Triple-A on April 25.

Thursday, he mixed his pitches, worked quickly and he got outs, 16 of the first 17 Indians to be specific.

He made the start, and after allowing only a single through the first five innings, got into this only bit of trouble for the night in the sixth, right after the Rays extended a 3-0 lead to 7-0.

With one out, Yarbrough gave up a single to Oscar Mercado, another with two outs to Jason Kipnis, then walked Carlos Santana to load the bases and allowed a two-run double Jordan Luplow.

The Rays seemed determined to have him at least get through the sixth, and when reliever Chaz Roe finally did start warming up, Yarbrough got Jose Ramirez to ground out for the third out.

Yarbrough ended up working into the eighth, throwing 99 pitches, and matching Yonny Chirinos’ 7 1/3 innings in Baltimore as the longest start by a Ray this season. Yarbrough allowed four hits and one walk and struck out four.

“It’s nice to have him back,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game. “We can’t forget how important he was and how good he was for us last year. I know he got off to a little bit of a rough start, but give Yarbs lots of credit for going down there and getting himself in a little better spot. He’s thrown the ball really well and we’re hoping he can pick up where he left off in Durham.”

The Rays (29-18) did what they could to make the assignment easier for Yarbrough.

Tommy Pham and Avisail Garcia gave him a first inning lead with homers, the second straight day both went deep. Willy Adames, who finished a triple shy of a cycle, added another homer in the second. And Kevin Kiermaier, who also hit a homer on Wednesday vs. the Dodgers, ended up with a three-run inside-the-parker with a shot to left-center that Cleveland outfielders Leonys Martin and Mercado collided on.

The four-game series continues Friday night, with Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays and Shane Bieber for the Indians.

———

Braves win in 13

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Atlanta Braves prospect Austin Riley is two full years younger than every player on the Giants roster.

There’s a significant age gap between Riley and the players defending him whenever he steps in the batter’s box and while four games is a small sample size, there might be a talent gap, too.

Riley looked more polished than hitters in both dugouts during this week’s series between the Giants and Braves.

With a go-ahead single off right-hander Reyes Moronta in the top of the 13th inning, Riley collected his sixth hit and eighth RBI of the series as the left fielder led the Braves to a 5-4 win and a series victory over the Giants.

“Riley killed us,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He got some big hits, even off Moronta.”

Riley blasted three home runs in four games this week including a game-tying shot with two outs in the top of the seventh off Giants lefty Tony Watson. Riley homered off of Watson and fellow Giants lefties Derek Holland and Andrew Suarez this week, as the one left-hander who did handle him started Thursday’s game for the Giants.

Each time he takes the mound, Madison Bumgarner has the look of a pitcher who is slowly but steadily gearing up to pitch in October. After mustering just seven hits in Thursday’s series finale, the Giants have their hands full if the want to create any sense of hope to play beyond September.

The Giants had the winning run at second base in the ninth and 10th innings, but a Buster Posey groundout and Mac Williamson strikeout ended both threats. Williamson became the fifth player in Giants history to strike out five times in one game as he’s now 1 for his last 23.

“Maybe I should go ask Riley for some tips,” Williamson said.

Williamson is the first Giants player to strike out five times in the same game since Brandon Belt did so in eight at-bats against the New York Mets on July 8, 2013.

“I feel confident when I go to the plate,” Williamson said. “But I think part of it as a pitcher, when a guy is hitting .120 or .130 or whatever, that instantly gives them a pretty good confidence. They’re not afraid to throw to me right now.”

Though the rest of the club struggled, there are more fist pumps, there is more intensity and for good reason, there’s more self-confidence emanating from Bumgarner than there has been over the last two-plus seasons.

If Bumgarner is going to pitch in the postseason this year, there’s a much better chance it will be for a team like the Braves than it will for the only major league franchise he’s ever known.

Whether Bumgarner sees it this way or not, each time he takes the mound is an audition for playoff contenders who may have interest in adding the free agent-to-be to their rotation this summer.

Atlanta is high on the list of clubs that could use Bumgarner’s postseason experience, and the Braves had the chance to have any lingering questions about the left-hander’s effectiveness answered in front of their eyes during his Thursday start.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fifth, Giants second baseman Joe Panik started a two-out rally with a double to left center field off Braves starter Kevin Gausman. Gausman allowed just two hits in his first 4 2/3 innings, but center fielder Steven Duggar followed Panik’s double with a blooper into center fielder that gave the Giants a 3-2 edge.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tyler Austin hit his first career pinch-hit home run as he sent an off-speed offering from left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb over the center-field fence to give the Giants a necessary insurance run.

Bumgarner pitched with an early lead on Thursday thanks to a second-inning wild pitch from Gausman that brought Belt home from third and a sacrifice fly hit by shortstop Donovan Solano that scored third baseman Evan Longoria.

Bumgarner gave up a two-out RBI single in the fourth and surrendered a solo home run to Braves catcher Tyler Flowers on the first pitch of the fifth inning, but escaped a jam in the sixth by striking out former Giant Charlie Culberson to bring an end to his day.

“I still expect a little more, but that’s a good team,” Bumgarner said. “A lot of guys I wasn’t really familiar with so I’ll take that today for sure. Regardless of personal results and all that, it’s just about giving the team a chance to win.”

For the seventh time in 11 outings, Bumgarner recorded a quality start as he set a season-high with 17 swinging strikes against Braves hitters. The 17 swinging strikes are the most he’s racked up in a game since he induced 18 whiffs against the Dodgers on September 19, 2016.

“He did a real nice job,” Bochy said. “He left the game with the lead, that was a game that we’ve been holding on and winning. We let this one get away.”

Bumgarner’s 4.10 ERA may not suggest he’s pitching at an elite level, but after dealing with significant injuries in each of the last two years, his fastball and cutter velocity are up while he’s attacking the corners of the strike zone with more consistency.

The Giants No. 1 starter listed the Braves on a “no-trade” list consisting of eight clubs he submitted to the Giants during the offseason, but the left-hander chose seven other teams also expected to contend for a playoff berth in 2019. The “no-trade” list gives Bumgarner some leverage over where he can be dealt, but if presented with an opportunity to pitch for a club bound for the postseason, it is highly unlikely Bumgarner will hold up a mid-summer trade.

———

Twins blast 8 HR’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — Due to travel, weather and rest, the Twins have taken batting practice only once in the past six days. Just imagine if they weren’t so rusty.

Minnesota smacked around another helpless pitching staff on Thursday, crushing a franchise-record eight home runs en route to a 16-7 drubbing of the Angels. Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Sano each connected twice, while Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and C.J. Cron all joined in as well as the Twins completed, albeit a day later than planned, their most successful West Coast swing in 23 years.

Minnesota won six times in seven games, going 3-1 in Seattle and 3-0 in Anaheim, and did it by simply bludgeoning their opponents with one of the most overwhelming displays of power hitting in baseball history. Despite being without injured sluggers Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver, the Twins clobbered 22 baseballs over the fences during their weeklong travelogue, and outscored the Mariners and Angels, 67-29. The last time they visited two Pacific Time Zone cities and lost only once was in August 1996, when they went 8-1 on a swing through Anaheim, Seattle and Oakland.

The Twins’ 98 home runs this year ties them with the 2000 Cardinals and 1999 Mariners for most ever through 49 games of a season. They have now hit eight home runs in a game three times in franchise history — once in 1963, and the other last month, on April 20 in Baltimore. Coincidentally, both eight-homer games this year have procured in a makeup of a rainout the day before.

Martin Perez (7-1) was the beneficiary of the Twins’ latest outburst, on a day when the left-hander’s control largely eluded him. Perez walked four for his second straight start, and lasted only five innings before Rocco Baldelli turned to his bullpen for three uneventful innings and a ninth-inning meltdown by Austin Adams. Perez gave up a home run to David Fletcher and a double to Mike Trout that turned into three bases when it bounded past Rosario in the left-field corner; Trout scored on an Albert Pujols groundout.

Adams allowed the Angels a futile five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth on a solo homer by Brian Goodwin and a grand slam by Tommy La Stella, requiring Matt Morin to enter the game to record the final out.

But the Angels rally couldn’t have added much stress to the Twins’ day, not after they made quick work of Angels starter Matt Harvey with a six-run second inning and a two-run third.

Oddly, the Twins’ first run was scored on a sacrifice fly that was actually a popup. Rosario, on third after an infield hit and a wild pitch, shocked Angels shortstop Zack Cozart by tagging up and charging home once Cozart gloved Luis Arraez’s pop to short left field.

Then came the fireworks. Schoop start it by blasting the longest home run, according to MLB’s Statcast system, by any Twin this year, a 467-foot rocket far into the left-field seats, scoring three runs. Three batters later, Polanco hit his ninth of the year to right-center, scoring two more. And in the third, Cron and Sano both went deep, knocking out Harvey.

Sano’s third-inning homer marked the first time in more than a year, since March 31-April 1, 2018, that he had homered in back-to-back games. And his sixth-inning belt off Noe Ramirez gave him his first two-homer game since Aug. 18, 2017. Schoop’s second blast gave him his first two-homer game since … Saturday.

And in really big news, Willians Astudillo, batting ninth, the only position he had not started a game in this season, walked and struck out — the first time the Twins’ free-swinger had done both in a major league game.

The Twins return to Target Field on Friday having added at least 2 { games to their lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. They’ll open a five-game homestand with three against the White Sox.

———

Cubs fall

CHICAGO (TNS) — Reliever Tyler Chatwood had to pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth Thursday because the Cubs were out of position players.

Chatwood came through by smacking an RBI double in the 9-7 loss to the Phillies, but a disturbing trend had caused manager Joe Maddon to exhaust other options and could further tax the bullpen entering this weekend’s series against the Reds.

“I don’t know exactly who is going to be available yet, but I really thought there was a chance to win that game, based on the (warm and windy) elements,” Maddon said. “So we gave it a shot.”

Cubs starters have pitched less than six innings in seven of the last nine games since Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings against the Reds on May 14. That includes Jon Lester, who was knocked out early for the second consecutive start Thursday.

After posting an 0.46 ERA in his first four starts at Wrigley — the lowest for any Cub to start a season at Wrigley — Lester was tagged for seven runs (four earned) on seven hits in four innings.

The elements — 74 degrees with an 18-mph wind blowing from the west — were ripe for a high-scoring game. But Lester made no excuses for the home runs he allowed to J.T. Realmuto in the third and Jean Segura in the fourth. Realmuto’s shot landed on Waveland Avenue.

“I’m pretty sure the home runs I gave up would have gone out regardless of the (conditions),” Lester said.

Lester spoke of going “back to the drawing board,” a phrase he used March 13 after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings of a spring training game against the Athletics.

After not giving up an earned run in three consecutive starts, Lester expressed mild concern about allowing nine earned runs on 17 hits in 8 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

“The results speak for themselves,” Lester said. “I’ve got to figure it out.”

Asked what didn’t feel right, Lester said, “Everything.”

“Standing on the mound feels wrong right now,” he added. “We’ll figure it out. I’ve been there before. I’m just not making good pitches.”

He isn’t the only starter who needs some tweaking. Left-hander Cole Hamels wasn’t happy with his lack of fastball command after his four-inning start Wednesday, and Hendricks — who will face the Reds in Friday’s series opener — admitted he wasn’t sharp from the outset in his last start Sunday against the Nationals and felt fortunate to pitch 5 2/3 innings.

“Jonny had a tough day, and that causes us to do all these weird things to try to get back in it,” Maddon said.

The Cubs trailed 7-0 after 3 { innings but brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and had Chatwood representing the tying run at second base in the ninth.

“When the wind is blowing out, I’ve done this before,” Maddon said of employing his entire bench. “You do not give up.

“Three runs is a one-run lead as far as I’m concerned. That’s how I played mentally. When you’re playing West Texas baseball, you don’t give up.”

That meant using Kris Bryant, who was scheduled to have the day off, as a pinch hitter in the sixth. Bryant walked to load the bases but was stranded on a force play.

Anthony Rizzo, who hit his team-leading 13th home run and ninth in 20 games to close the deficit to two in the seventh, opened the ninth with a bunt single. Willson Contreras drew a walk before Jason Heyward struck out, leaving Maddon to opt for Chatwood.

A former American League scouting executive said Chatwood — a second-round pick by the Angels in 2008 — would have been drafted in the fifth or sixth round out of East Valley High School in Redlands, Calif., if he had been exclusively an infielder.

Chatwood displayed his batting skills by ripping a double over Andrew McCutchen’s head in left field.

“If he had a little more launch angle in that swing, it might have been tied up,” Kyle Schwarber said.

But Phillies closer Hector Neris struck out Addison Russell and got Victor Caratini to fly out to left for a split of the four-game series.

———

Yanks nip O’s

BALTIMORE — In the final game of their four-game series against the Orioles on Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees went with a kinder, gentler starting lineup than the one that had showered Camden Yards with home runs the previous three nights.

Manager Aaron Boone held Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez out after they had combined for seven of their team’s 11 home runs in those first three games, but it wasn’t an intentional act of mercy. It was just a day game after a night game.

It also didn’t make much difference, at least in the win column.

The Yankees still added two more homers and staved off a late Orioles comeback bid on the way to a series-sweeping 6-5 victory before an announced 30,624.

So the beating goes on. The victory extended the Yankees’ winning streak at Oriole Park to 12 and dropped the Orioles’ record to 15-35 this season, which has them on pace to lose 113 games.

That’s pretty much what everyone has been led to expect for this rebuilding club, but it doesn’t make it any less painful for the players and their fans.

Manager Brandon Hyde praised his team for not letting the American League East division leaders knock the wind out of them with what would end up being a 13-homer barrage over the course of the series, but acknowledged that the tough losses are wearing on him.

“Obviously the competitive part of me, these are tough, these are hard,” Hyde said. “It’s not easy to go home at the end of the day. But you just try to find the positives and we are doing some good things. We’re just playing really good clubs and we’re just a little short.”

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy carried a shutout into the fifth inning, but the Yankees scored in every inning from that point on. He allowed a solo homer to outfielder Clint Frazier in the fifth and a tie-breaking two-run single to third baseman Gio Urshela before leaving with two outs in the sixth, but was not involved in the decision.

“Pretty good up until the sixth inning,” Bundy said. “Tried to bury a slider, and left it up and (Urshela) was able to get two runs in, but felt good, same thing as last outing with all my pitches.”

The Orioles, who failed to take advantage of a struggling Masahiro Tanaka during the early innings, staged a dramatic comeback to erase a four-run lead in the eighth, only to have reliever Mychal Givens walk in a run in the ninth to get the loss.

As it turned out, Torres and Sanchez would still play a big role in the Yankees’ victory.

Torres came up as a pinch hitter with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth and walked. Sanchez followed him to the plate and delivered an opposite-field pinch-hit single, and things went south from there.

Givens walked DJ LeMahieu and went 3-0 on the count to Aaron Hicks, then battled back to a full count before walking him to bring home the go-ahead run. It was the second time in the series that Givens faltered, though certainly not as dramatically as he did Monday night, when he entered the series opener in the eighth inning with a two-run lead and allowed five runs over the next 1 1/3 innings.

“I didn’t get the job done,” Givens said. “I think I made good pitches and they’re good hitters. I walked Gleyber on a good pitch and Gary got a bloop single. Things just didn’t go my way.”

Tanaka ran up his pitch count in the early innings and found himself in a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, but the Orioles could manage just one run when Richie Martin grounded into a fielder’s choice and beat out the double-play relay to first.

That was all there was until Trey Mancini singled home a run with no outs in the bottom of the eighth and Renato Nunez launched his 10th home run of the season, a three-run shot that evened things up.

“That’s an excellent, excellent bullpen and I’m happy with how we came back,” Hyde said. “We’re developing in a lot of ways and we’re giving guys a lot of opportunities. We’re in a mode right now of let’s see what we have and the next thing is developing to win and winning close games.”

———

Marlins; streak at 6

DETROIT (TNS) — Garrett Cooper was excited Wednesday to send his first major league home run ball to his parents after helping the Miami Marlins beat the Detroit Tigers.

It might have some company on his parents’ mantle.

With the Marlins down to their final out Thursday, Cooper belted his first career grand slam over the left-field fence at Comerica Park to turn a one-run deficit into a 5-2 win in Detroit. The grand slam, which came a day after the outfielder hit his first career homer, completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers and extended Miami’s season-best winning streak to six games, the club’s longest since 2016.

Cooper’s slam capped a five-run ninth inning after eight mostly lifeless frames for the Marlins offense. Miami (16-31) had some opportunities all afternoon in front of 17,214 in Michigan. Unlike during the first five games of the streak, the Marlins mostly wasted them.

In the third inning, catcher Jorge Alfaro and infielder Miguel Rojas each notched one-out singles before back-to-back flyouts ended the inning. In the fourth, Miami loaded the bases with one out after the Tigers (17-29) blew a double play, but utility man Neil Walker and Alfaro both struck out to end the inning. A one-out double by outfielder Austin Dean in the fifth gave the Marlins a runner in scoring position once again and again they failed to capitalize.

Trevor Richards kept them within striking distance. The starting pitcher went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run despite coughing up eight hits. Like usual, the right-handed pitcher leaned on his changeup. Five of his six strikeouts came by way of his signature pitch, and the righty got eight of his 13 swinging strikes with its wicked off-speed movement.

With Richards’ effort, Miami trailed just 2-0 heading to the ninth inning and, finally, the Marlins caught a break. Outfielder Harold Ramirez reached on an error to start the frame and utility man Neil Walker knocked him home from second with a single to center. Relief pitcher Shane Greene issued a one-out walk to Alfaro and the Tigers came together for a mound visit.

Greene (0-2) nearly ended the game there. Rojas chopped a grounder to second base, where Ronny Rodriguez couldn’t field it cleanly. The infielder got the out at second, but a bang-bang play at first was ruled in Miami’s favor and upheld after Detroit challenged. After Rojas stole second, Greene intentionally walked Granderson to load the bases and bring up Cooper for his game-winning swing.

———

Mets rally

NEW YORK (TNS) — Once upon a time — four managers, three GMs, one World Series and lots of disappointments ago — Carlos Gomez was supposed to have a lot of Citi Field moments like the one he made Thursday afternoon.

Eighth inning, two outs, the Mets down by one but threatening with two runners on. Gomez, the one-time top prospect traded away as part of the Johan Santana deal in 2008, at the plate against Wander Suero, a leading offender for the Nationals’ worst-in-the-majors bullpen.

Gomez homered and the Mets won, 6-4, to complete a four-game sweep of Washington. The 105.8-mph rocket traveled an estimated 408 feet to left-center.

Gomez’s dramatics saved the Mets from a near-loss after curious bullpen strategy from manager Mickey Callaway. With Edwin Diaz rested and ready in the bullpen, newly declared to be available for as many as four outs for a save, Callaway watched Robert Gsellman crumble four outs from a win.

Washington’s three-run rally against Gsellman were the first runs Gsellman allowed since April 27 (13 innings). Gerardo Parra’s pinch-hit, two-out, two-run single turned the Mets’ one-run lead into a one-run deficit—but only briefly.

Steven Matz finished with a strange line: six innings, 10 hits and two walks, but just one run. That tally scored in the sixth, when second baseman Adeiny Hechavarria’s diving shovel pass on Brian Dozier’s bunt went awry, allowing Juan Soto to score.

Washington went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight men on base — including at least one in every inning — against Matz.

The Mets offered little resistance to Stephen Strasburg — seven innings, three runs (two earned) — until the fifth, when Gomez led off with a single over Soto’s head in left field. He stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by catcher Yan Gomes and scored on Juan Lagares’ sacrifice fly.

An inning later — right after Hechavarria’s error — the Mets re-took the lead when J.D. Davis (single) scored on Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly. Wilson Ramos’ infield single, deep to the shortstop hole, plated Todd Frazier (hit by pitch).