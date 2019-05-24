The storm anxiety Sunday and on into Monday was palpable, you could feel the tension growing. That tension continued Wednesday. Most of that fear came from tornadoes, and tornadoes should be feared, they are some of the most violent creations in nature.

But tornadoes fall far beyond the dangers of flooding, and it’s a lesson that has to be taught over and over again. Flooding deaths far outnumber tornadoes, and the hazards from high water are always underestimated.

Perkins experienced one flooding death, while emergency crews and Good Samaritans prevented that fate for others throughout Oklahoma.

Sometimes getting swept off the road is unavoidable, a lot of things can go wrong in heavy rains. Many times, fatalities from flooding are all too often avoidable, because we decide we have more control over a situation than we really do. Water is deceptive in its lethality, it’s often hard to tell how deep it is from the road, it’s vastly more powerful when it’s moving and there are too many variables to try and predict how an automobile will respond to it.

The easiest thing is to avoid driving if at all possible. The next best thing is to be very aware of which roads are passable. Anyone who tries to navigate around or through barricades, is risking their life and the life of those who attempt rescue.

We are extremely proud and thankful for the hard work emergency responders performed over the last couple of days.

Lastly, don’t wade into the water if you can help it, and don’t allow children to play in it. The water can hold industrial runoff, backed up sewer and any number of horrors. Please be cautious.