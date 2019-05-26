An Ardmore teen is reportedly still missing after her disappearance mid January.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said although the department has received a few leads on 17-year-old Desaray Hill’s whereabouts, they have not been able to locate her.

“She’s been spotted several times in different places but we’ve never been able to locate her at the places that they’ve seen her,” Ingle said.

Hill was described as being 5’6, weighing 110 pounds and having dyed blonde hair with blue tips and green eyes the last time she was seen.

Officers believe she may still be in the local area and anyone having information is advised to call the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212.