PSO selected Entegrity Energy Partners, an Energy Services Company, to be the exclusive provider of the Small Business Program for the Eastern Oklahoma PSO Service Territory. The program offers rebates of up to 70% for LED lighting upgrades for eligible PSO customers. LED lighting lasts longer, offers better light quality, and can reduce operational lighting costs by up to 70%. Entegrity, through its Tulsa office, will begin marketing the program to small businesses to assist them reduce operating cost through lower energy and maintenance expenses. “Through this program, PSO continues to do an incredible job of assisting their customers increase their bottom line while making improvements to their facilities,” said Entegrity’s Partner, Matt Bell.

A PSO-qualified energy consultant will perform a no-cost facility audit to generate a proposal based on the program’s pre-negotiated pricing, and access to the generous rebates of up to 70%. Business can expect the upgrades to pay for themselves in a matter of months---financing options are available to stretch out the payment term and allow the energy savings to pay for themselves while remaining cash flow positive.

Entegrity has worked with entities such as Tulsa Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, GE Gas & Oil, Osage Casino, and Tinker Air Force Base to become more energy efficient. To verify your business eligibility and schedule your free, no obligation, consolation contact us atsmallbusiness@entegritypartners.com or by calling 918.280.8125.

ABOUT ENTEGRITY

Entegrity is a sustainability and energy services company specializing in the implementation of energy conservation and renewable energy projects. Entegrity is uniquely qualified to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to Optimize Building Performance. We help our clients realize long-term operational savings by focusing on their needs: selecting the most cost-effective scope, contract structure, and financing strategy available to them. Our comprehensive service package includes energy savings performance contracting, commissioning, energy modeling, building testing, lighting solutions, renewable energy, water conservation, and sustainability consulting. For more information about Entegrity visit www.entegritypartners.com.